Dixons Carphone (LON:DC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Liberum Capital

Dixons Carphone (LON:DC)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Liberum Capital in a report released on Thursday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DC. HSBC upgraded shares of Dixons Carphone to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 130 ($1.71) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 150 ($1.97) to GBX 125 ($1.64) and set a “sector performer” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dixons Carphone from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Dixons Carphone currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 160 ($2.10).

DC traded up GBX 10.06 ($0.13) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 90.72 ($1.19). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,886,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,000. The firm has a market capitalization of $951.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.38. Dixons Carphone has a 1 year low of GBX 53.50 ($0.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 166.45 ($2.19). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 110.82 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 125.88.

Dixons Carphone Company Profile

Dixons Carphone plc operates as an electrical and telecommunications retailer and service company. The company operates through three segments: UK & Ireland, Nordics, and Greece. It offers various products and services, including consumer electricals and mobile phones under the Carphone Warehouse and CurrysPCWorld Carphone Warehouse brands; computing products and services to business to business customers under the PC World Business brand; travelling services with stores at airports under the Dixons Travel brand; and services under the Team Knowhow brand.

