Dogecoin Hits Market Capitalization of $229.35 Million (DOGE)

Dogecoin (CURRENCY:DOGE) traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One Dogecoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0019 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Robinhood, Coindeal, Bit-Z and Exmo. Over the last seven days, Dogecoin has traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar. Dogecoin has a total market cap of $229.35 million and $163.74 million worth of Dogecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $40.38 or 0.00597656 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014882 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000904 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00007975 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0410 or 0.00000607 BTC.

About Dogecoin

Dogecoin (DOGE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 6th, 2013. Dogecoin’s total supply is 123,888,872,311 coins. Dogecoin’s official Twitter account is @dogecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dogecoin is /r/dogecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dogecoin is dogecoin.com.

Dogecoin Coin Trading

Dogecoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittylicious, Cryptohub, Coinbe, Tux Exchange, C-Patex, Tidex, Bit-Z, BCEX, Bittrex, cfinex, OpenLedger DEX, Mercatox, Crex24, Poloniex, BtcTrade.im, Livecoin, Sistemkoin, Novaexchange, Indodax, ZB.COM, Bleutrade, SouthXchange, Koineks, CoinEx, BiteBTC, LiteBit.eu, Bitbns, Stocks.Exchange, C-CEX, Exrates, FreiExchange, Gate.io, Coinsquare, Coindeal, Ovis, Upbit, Instant Bitex, Cryptopia, Graviex, Exmo, QBTC, YoBit, HitBTC, BitFlip, BTC Trade UA, CoinEgg, CoinFalcon, Tripe Dice Exchange, Robinhood, Bitsane, Kraken, CoinExchange, BX Thailand, Trade Satoshi, Bits Blockchain, Fatbtc and Cryptomate. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dogecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dogecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dogecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

