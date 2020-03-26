Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Dollarama Inc (TSE:DOL) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$47.75.

Several brokerages have weighed in on DOL. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. TD Securities upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their target price on shares of Dollarama from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday.

Shares of TSE DOL opened at C$41.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $11.82 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$40.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$44.89. Dollarama has a 12-month low of C$33.00 and a 12-month high of C$52.12.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

