Dollarama (TSE:DOL) Price Target Lowered to C$43.00 at Canaccord Genuity

Dollarama (TSE:DOL) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Canaccord Genuity from C$45.00 to C$43.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Canaccord Genuity’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 1.37% from the company’s previous close.

DOL has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$52.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, December 5th. TD Securities upgraded Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a C$48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Desjardins reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Dollarama in a report on Thursday, November 28th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on Dollarama from C$51.00 to C$48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from C$53.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Thursday, February 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$47.30.

DOL traded up C$1.11 on Thursday, hitting C$42.42. 1,754,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,202. Dollarama has a 12 month low of C$33.00 and a 12 month high of C$52.12. The company has a market cap of $11.82 billion and a PE ratio of 24.17. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$40.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$44.89.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

