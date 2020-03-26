Dollarama’s (DLMAF) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Dollarama (OTCMKTS:DLMAF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $56.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price indicates a potential upside of 86.65% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Dollarama from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TD Securities upgraded shares of Dollarama from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

DLMAF traded up $4.59 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.00. 305 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,020. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $29.87 and its 200 day moving average is $33.67. Dollarama has a one year low of $24.23 and a one year high of $38.97.

Dollarama Company Profile

Dollarama Inc operates a chain of dollar stores in Canada. Its stores offer general merchandise, consumables, and seasonal items. The company also offers products online. As of March 28, 2019, it operated 1,225 stores. The company was formerly known as Dollarama Capital Corporation and changed its name to Dollarama Inc in September 2009.

