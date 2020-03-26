Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dolphin Entertainment Inc (NASDAQ:DLPN) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, a growth of 102.7% from the February 27th total of 21,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.4% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dolphin Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Maxim Group decreased their target price on Dolphin Entertainment from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 6th. Finally, National Securities assumed coverage on Dolphin Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Dolphin Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1.67.

Shares of NASDAQ DLPN traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $0.56. 51,100 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 96,873. Dolphin Entertainment has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $1.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 6.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.68.

Dolphin Entertainment Company Profile

Dolphin Entertainment, Inc produces and distributes online digital content in the United States. The company operates as a content producer of motion pictures, as well as produces Web series and feature films. In addition, it operates an entertainment public relations agency, which offers talent, marketing, and strategic communications services, as well as brand and digital marketing services.

