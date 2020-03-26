Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Domo Inc (NASDAQ:DOMO) have been given an average recommendation of “Buy” by the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.50.

DOMO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. BidaskClub downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. ValuEngine raised Domo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Domo from to in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Domo from $18.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Domo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

Get Domo alerts:

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Domo by 45.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 701 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 338.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $101,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Domo by 309.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Domo in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 62.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOMO traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $10.49. 559,194 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 512,242. The company has a market capitalization of $261.65 million, a P/E ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.02. Domo has a 1-year low of $7.62 and a 1-year high of $43.90. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.06 and a 200 day moving average of $19.44.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $46.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $45.72 million. Domo had a negative return on equity of 1,396.92% and a negative net margin of 72.47%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Domo will post -3.94 EPS for the current year.

About Domo

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Article: What is a Derivative?

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.