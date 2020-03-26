Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) Shares Sold by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC trimmed its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,810,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,724 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 3.01% of Donaldson worth $219,560,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of DCI. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 23.7% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 67,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,865,000 after buying an additional 12,846 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 37,230 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,145,000 after buying an additional 16,496 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Donaldson in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,111,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 203,268 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $11,713,000 after buying an additional 23,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,215,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $127,672,000 after buying an additional 8,469 shares in the last quarter. 79.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Donaldson alerts:

Shares of NYSE DCI opened at $36.43 on Thursday. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.08 and a fifty-two week high of $58.32. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a PE ratio of 17.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.03. Donaldson had a return on equity of 30.72% and a net margin of 9.47%. The firm had revenue of $662.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $696.41 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. Donaldson’s quarterly revenue was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.31%. Donaldson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.01%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Donaldson from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Donaldson from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Donaldson Company Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. It operates through Engine Products and Industrial Products segments. The Engine Products segment offers replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, air filtration systems, liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube and hydraulic applications, and exhaust and emissions systems.

Recommended Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Receive News & Ratings for Donaldson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Donaldson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.