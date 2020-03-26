Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) Shares Sold by Bamco Inc. NY

Bamco Inc. NY lessened its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,801,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 177,068 shares during the period. Douglas Emmett accounts for approximately 1.0% of Bamco Inc. NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bamco Inc. NY owned approximately 3.31% of Douglas Emmett worth $254,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of Douglas Emmett by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 365,374 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,040,000 after buying an additional 18,550 shares during the period. AXA boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 281,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,373,000 after buying an additional 33,623 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 923,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,560,000 after buying an additional 184,796 shares in the last quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Douglas Emmett by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 454,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,949,000 after buying an additional 30,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Douglas Emmett during the fourth quarter worth about $487,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Douglas Emmett alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Douglas Emmett from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Douglas Emmett from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Douglas Emmett in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Douglas Emmett currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.00.

Douglas Emmett stock opened at $28.73 on Thursday. Douglas Emmett, Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.16 and a 1 year high of $45.59. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $38.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.76. The company has a market cap of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24.

Douglas Emmett (NYSE:DEI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $243.89 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $239.60 million. Douglas Emmett had a net margin of 38.83% and a return on equity of 8.98%. Sell-side analysts predict that Douglas Emmett, Inc. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. Douglas Emmett’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

In related news, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 7,500 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $40.04 per share, with a total value of $300,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $931,730.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director William E. Simon, Jr. purchased 9,400 shares of Douglas Emmett stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $32.02 per share, with a total value of $300,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,456. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Douglas Emmett Profile

Douglas Emmett, Inc (DEI) is a fully integrated, self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT), and one of the largest owners and operators of high-quality office and multifamily properties located in the premier coastal submarkets of Los Angeles and Honolulu. Douglas Emmett focuses on owning and acquiring a substantial share of top-tier office properties and premier multifamily communities in neighborhoods that possess significant supply constraints, high-end executive housing and key lifestyle amenities.

Recommended Story: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Douglas Emmett, Inc. (NYSE:DEI).

Receive News & Ratings for Douglas Emmett Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Douglas Emmett and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.