Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) Position Reduced by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Dover Corp (NYSE:DOV) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,194,125 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 719,409 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.82% of Dover worth $137,635,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DOV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in Dover by 505.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 865,749 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $99,787,000 after acquiring an additional 722,832 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Dover by 99.2% in the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,070,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $123,418,000 after buying an additional 533,306 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dover by 2,590.2% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 304,052 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $35,045,000 after buying an additional 292,750 shares during the last quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY lifted its position in shares of Dover by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Inverness Counsel LLC NY now owns 1,123,865 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,537,000 after buying an additional 260,736 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Dover by 692.8% in the 4th quarter. Man Group plc now owns 230,054 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,516,000 after buying an additional 201,035 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.00% of the company’s stock.

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Dover from $107.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Dover in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Dover from $115.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Dover from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Dover from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.63.

Shares of NYSE:DOV opened at $80.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 17.44, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $102.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.64. Dover Corp has a fifty-two week low of $62.95 and a fifty-two week high of $120.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.80 billion. Dover had a net margin of 9.50% and a return on equity of 29.46%. Dover’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Corp will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.05%.

In other Dover news, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 4,822 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.02, for a total transaction of $578,736.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 346,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,633,977.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Kristiane C. Graham sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.05, for a total transaction of $36,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 346,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,644,384.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,622 shares of company stock worth $674,751. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, specialty systems, consumable supplies, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Systems, Fluids, and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. The Engineered Systems segment offers precision marking and coding, digital textile printing, soldering and dispensing equipment, and related consumables and services; and automation components, including manual and power clamps, rotary and linear mechanical indexers, conveyors, pick and place units, glove ports, and manipulators, as well as end-of-arm robotic grippers, slides, and end effectors for fast-moving consumer goods, digital textile printing, vehicle service, environmental solutions, and industrials end markets.

