Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) PT Set at €75.00 by Hauck & Aufhaeuser

Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA (ETR:DRW3) received a €75.00 ($87.21) price objective from Hauck & Aufhaeuser in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Hauck & Aufhaeuser’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 9.69% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Nord/LB set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Independent Research set a €54.00 ($62.79) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €43.00 ($50.00) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €53.43 ($62.13).

ETR DRW3 opened at €83.05 ($96.57) on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $627.00 million and a P/E ratio of 59.15. Draegerwerk AG & Co KGaA has a 52-week low of €38.32 ($44.56) and a 52-week high of €97.40 ($113.26). The firm has a 50-day moving average price of €58.64 and a 200 day moving average price of €53.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.04.

Drägerwerk AG & Co KGaA develops equipment and solutions in the fields of medical and safety technology in Europe, Americas, Africa, Asia, and Australia. The company develops, produces, and markets system solutions, equipment, and services for acute point of care, including emergency care, perioperative care, critical care, and perinatal care.

