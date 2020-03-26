Dragonchain Price Tops $0.0260 (DRGN)

Dragonchain (CURRENCY:DRGN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Dragonchain token can now be purchased for $0.0260 or 0.00000384 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Fatbtc, CoinExchange and EtherDelta (ForkDelta). During the last seven days, Dragonchain has traded down 9.7% against the dollar. Dragonchain has a total market cap of $6.19 million and $47,125.00 worth of Dragonchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002591 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014750 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.24 or 0.02564587 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00194016 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded down 18.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.84 or 0.00042091 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0427 or 0.00000632 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00034372 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dragonchain Token Profile

Dragonchain’s genesis date was August 17th, 2017. Dragonchain’s total supply is 433,494,437 tokens and its circulating supply is 238,421,940 tokens. Dragonchain’s official Twitter account is @dragonchaingang and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Dragonchain is /r/drgn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Dragonchain is dragonchain.com.

Dragonchain Token Trading

Dragonchain can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Allcoin, Tidex, Gate.io, Bancor Network, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), CoinExchange, Fatbtc, IDEX, Kucoin and LATOKEN. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dragonchain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dragonchain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dragonchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

