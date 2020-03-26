Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. (NYSE:LEO) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 7,000 shares, a drop of 96.4% from the February 27th total of 196,900 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 119,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NYSE:LEO traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $7.44. 1,028,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,651. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.47. Dreyfus Strategic Muni. has a fifty-two week low of $5.83 and a fifty-two week high of $9.02.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.65%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,848 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 3rd quarter worth $112,000. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 4th quarter worth $170,000. Powell Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 4th quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Dreyfus Strategic Muni. during the 4th quarter worth $391,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Dreyfus Strategic Muni. Company Profile

Dreyfus Strategic Municipals, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by The Dreyfus Corporation. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds, the income from which is exempt from federal income tax.

