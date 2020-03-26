DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Deutsche Bank

DSV AS/ADR (OTCMKTS:DSDVY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also commented on DSDVY. Zacks Investment Research lowered DSV AS/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine raised DSV AS/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of DSV AS/ADR from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Shares of DSV AS/ADR stock traded up $1.92 during trading on Thursday, reaching $39.31. 218,242 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 83,628. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.26 and a beta of 1.35. DSV AS/ADR has a 1-year low of $32.03 and a 1-year high of $58.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $52.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

About DSV AS/ADR

DSV A/S provides transport and logistics services in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America and South America, Asia, Australia, and the Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Air & Sea, Road, and Solutions. The company offers air and sea freight services, including standard freight, compliance, and carrier services, as well as container and sea-air freight services.

