DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) Stock Holdings Lifted by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC raised its position in DTE Energy Co (NYSE:DTE) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $3,468,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 6.4% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 175,821 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,931,000 after buying an additional 10,517 shares during the last quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 9.8% in the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,542,000 after buying an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 56.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 172,127 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $22,886,000 after buying an additional 62,364 shares during the last quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of DTE Energy in the third quarter worth about $210,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,873,342 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,322,038,000 after buying an additional 246,272 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DTE opened at $92.48 on Thursday. DTE Energy Co has a twelve month low of $71.21 and a twelve month high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.66 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 10.52% and a net margin of 9.23%. The business had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that DTE Energy Co will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $1.013 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $4.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.38%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 64.29%.

DTE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $139.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.75.

In related news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

