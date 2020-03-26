DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target Cut to $115.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) had its target price dropped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $140.00 to $115.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.56% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on DTE. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $139.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $130.00 to $116.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $133.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Vertical Research initiated coverage on shares of DTE Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $150.00 to $126.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. DTE Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.33.

Shares of NYSE DTE traded up $5.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $97.82. 710,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,663,583. The stock has a market cap of $16.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $115.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.21. DTE Energy has a 1-year low of $71.21 and a 1-year high of $135.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.05. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.23% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $3.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 6.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other DTE Energy news, CFO Peter B. Oleksiak sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.94, for a total transaction of $242,892.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 49,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,616,647.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DTE Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in DTE Energy during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. boosted its stake in DTE Energy by 567.6% during the fourth quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of DTE Energy during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors own 72.32% of the company’s stock.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.2 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and other renewable assets.

