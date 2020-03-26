DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

DTF Tax Free Income Inc. (NYSE:DTF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 4,700 shares, an increase of 235.7% from the February 27th total of 1,400 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 23,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NYSE DTF traded up $0.58 on Thursday, reaching $13.72. The company had a trading volume of 9,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,212. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.56 and its 200-day moving average is $14.53. DTF Tax Free Income has a 52 week low of $10.53 and a 52 week high of $15.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DTF. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of DTF Tax Free Income by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,957 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $515,000 after acquiring an additional 3,946 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in DTF Tax Free Income by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 239,986 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,473,000 after purchasing an additional 20,785 shares in the last quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in DTF Tax Free Income by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 833,701 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $12,064,000 after purchasing an additional 20,161 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management raised its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 47,203 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $699,000 after buying an additional 17,467 shares during the period. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTF Tax Free Income by 101.6% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 62,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $925,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.79% of the company’s stock.

DTF Tax-Free Income Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests primarily in a diversified portfolio of investment grade tax-exempt utility obligations. The fund invests in various sectors, such as water and sewer, electric utilities, prerefunded utilities, pollution control, and nonutilities.

