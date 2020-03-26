Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) Short Interest Up 693.9% in March

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Inc (NYSE:DPG) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 169,100 shares, an increase of 693.9% from the February 27th total of 21,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 122,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days. Currently, 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. EP Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 3rd quarter worth about $159,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC now owns 194,870 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,962,000 after buying an additional 14,468 shares during the last quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 48,782 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $741,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $2,673,000. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd during the 4th quarter worth about $327,000.

NYSE:DPG traded up $0.69 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $9.25. The company had a trading volume of 436,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 177,031. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.86. Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd has a 12-month low of $5.46 and a 12-month high of $16.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.14%.

Duff and Phelps Global Utlity Inm Fd Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the companies operating in utility sector.

