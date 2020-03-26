Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) Short Interest Update

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust (NYSE:DUC) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,000 shares, a growth of 465.2% from the February 27th total of 6,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 89,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

NYSE:DUC traded up $0.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $8.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,782 shares, compared to its average volume of 103,241. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.09 and a 200-day moving average of $9.13. Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust has a 12 month low of $7.97 and a 12 month high of $9.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 505.4% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 21,176 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 17,678 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,994 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the period. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 15.6% in the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 53,574 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,218 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 80,071 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 14,939 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.42% of the company’s stock.

Duff & Phelps Utility & Corp Bond Trust Company Profile

Duff & Phelps Utility and Corporate Bond Trust, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff and Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in a utility income securities, corporate income securities, mortgage-backed securities, and asset-backed securities.

