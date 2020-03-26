Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Duke Energy Corp (NYSE:DUK) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 55,755 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,983 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $5,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DUK. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Valley Investment Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 44,719 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after acquiring an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,206 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $748,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 7.6% in the third quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 2,725 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 30.7% in the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 814 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 37,751,534 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,618,862,000 after acquiring an additional 398,849 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK traded up $6.48 on Thursday, hitting $81.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,163,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,370,548. Duke Energy Corp has a 12-month low of $62.13 and a 12-month high of $103.79. The company has a market capitalization of $52.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $92.52 and a 200-day moving average of $92.60.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.04. Duke Energy had a net margin of 14.89% and a return on equity of 8.31%. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Duke Energy Corp will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.945 dividend. This represents a $3.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.70%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $106.00 in a report on Friday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.54.

In other news, CEO Lynn J. Good sold 16,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.86, for a total value of $1,506,504.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 302,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,771,574.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

About Duke Energy

Duke Energy Corp. engages in distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations primarily through the regulated public utilities of Duke Energy Carolinas, Duke Energy Progress, Duke Energy Florida, Duke Energy Indiana and Duke Energy Ohio.

