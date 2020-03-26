Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.98.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird downgraded Duluth from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $5.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 20th. ValuEngine upgraded Duluth from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Duluth from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Duluth from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 6,865.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 8,238 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Duluth by 132.1% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 6,992 shares during the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Duluth in the fourth quarter worth about $143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.13% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:DLTH traded down $0.16 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $4.48. 203,999 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 468,861. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.78 and a 200 day moving average of $8.67. Duluth has a twelve month low of $2.82 and a twelve month high of $24.52. The company has a market capitalization of $140.05 million, a P/E ratio of 7.59 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 19th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $259.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $262.70 million. Duluth had a net margin of 3.07% and a return on equity of 11.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Duluth will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

