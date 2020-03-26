Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Dunelm Group plc (LON:DNLM) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,041 ($13.69).

DNLM has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. HSBC upped their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 800 ($10.52) to GBX 920 ($12.10) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 1,250 ($16.44) price target on shares of Dunelm Group in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Peel Hunt cut their price target on Dunelm Group from GBX 1,400 ($18.42) to GBX 1,000 ($13.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday.

Dunelm Group stock traded up GBX 44 ($0.58) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 794 ($10.44). The stock had a trading volume of 506,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 647,389. The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,084.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 985.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 262.44. The company has a market cap of $1.52 billion and a PE ratio of 14.28. Dunelm Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 596.50 ($7.85) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,450 ($19.07).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a GBX 8 ($0.11) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.61%. Dunelm Group’s payout ratio is presently 0.29%.

In related news, insider William Reeve bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 780 ($10.26) per share, with a total value of £7,800 ($10,260.46).

Dunelm Group Company Profile

Dunelm Group plc engages in the retail of homewares in the United Kingdom. The company offers furniture for bedroom, living room, dining room, and office; sofas and chairs; bed frames, mattresses, beds, and headboards, as well as kids beds; and bedding products, such as bed linens, duvets, pillows, protectors, and baby and kids beddings.

