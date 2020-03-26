DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) Short Interest Down 69.1% in March

DWS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KTF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,600 shares, a decline of 69.1% from the February 27th total of 34,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KTF. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in DWS Municipal Income Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PBMares Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $130,000. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $131,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,877 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 1,177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of DWS Municipal Income Trust by 90.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 18,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $208,000 after buying an additional 8,715 shares in the last quarter. 23.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of KTF stock traded up $0.52 on Thursday, reaching $10.59. The company had a trading volume of 178,542 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,321. DWS Municipal Income Trust has a one year low of $8.35 and a one year high of $11.95. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $11.43.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 18th.

About DWS Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment-grade tax-exempt municipal securities which are exempt from federal income tax.

