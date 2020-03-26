DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) Short Interest Update

DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:KSM) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 67.7% from the February 27th total of 6,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSM. Robinson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 119,121 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,431 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 9,115 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 34,057 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 6,032 shares in the last quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 28,637 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $340,000 after buying an additional 2,310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust by 34.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,352 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 3,142 shares in the last quarter. 7.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE KSM traded up $0.65 on Thursday, reaching $10.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 112,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,680. DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust has a twelve month low of $7.58 and a twelve month high of $12.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $11.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.90.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 19th will be given a dividend of $0.0425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.98%.

About DWS Strategic Municipal Income Trust

Deutsche Strategic Municipal Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests investment grade or unrated municipal securities of comparable quality, as well as in high-yield municipal securities that are below investment grade.

