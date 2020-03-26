Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) Shares Sold by Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc.

Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY) by 23.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,176 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 11,994 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. owned 0.12% of Dycom Industries worth $1,800,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in Dycom Industries in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,357,000. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 88.6% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 177,638 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,068,000 after buying an additional 83,450 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 713,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,664,000 after buying an additional 55,275 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 284,344 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $13,407,000 after buying an additional 48,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Dycom Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 367,003 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $17,305,000 after buying an additional 22,303 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Dycom Industries stock opened at $21.00 on Thursday. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.24 and a 12-month high of $60.55. The company has a current ratio of 3.90, a quick ratio of 3.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $581.49 million, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $31.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.80.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The construction company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.20). Dycom Industries had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $737.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $725.53 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently commented on DY. Vertical Research began coverage on Dycom Industries in a report on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. DA Davidson raised Dycom Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Dycom Industries from $62.00 to $49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.13.

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services in the United States. The company offers various specialty contracting services, including program management, engineering, construction, maintenance, and installation services, such as placement and splicing of fiber, copper, and coaxial cables to telecommunications providers.

