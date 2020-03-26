Dynamic Price Hits $0.0330 (DYN)

Dynamic (CURRENCY:DYN) traded 2.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. Dynamic has a total market cap of $492,790.96 and approximately $16.00 worth of Dynamic was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Dynamic has traded up 10.9% against the US dollar. One Dynamic coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0330 or 0.00000488 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittrex and Upbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Dynamic alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6,764.72 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $138.84 or 0.02052393 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $230.71 or 0.03410424 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00596726 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00014899 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.36 or 0.00729641 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.12 or 0.00075725 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00025183 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.34 or 0.00478113 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00014665 BTC.

Dynamic Profile

DYN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Argon2 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 5th, 2017. Dynamic’s total supply is 14,921,930 coins. The official website for Dynamic is duality.solutions. Dynamic’s official Twitter account is @dualitychain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Dynamic

Dynamic can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.