Dynamic Trading Rights (DTR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $42,170.00

Dynamic Trading Rights (CURRENCY:DTR) traded up 1.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on March 26th. One Dynamic Trading Rights token can currently be purchased for about $0.0130 or 0.00000193 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Dynamic Trading Rights has traded 7.9% higher against the US dollar. Dynamic Trading Rights has a market capitalization of $19.53 million and approximately $42,170.00 worth of Dynamic Trading Rights was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Dynamic Trading Rights alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014723 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.41 or 0.02563382 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.11 or 0.00193859 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00042072 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0426 or 0.00000630 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00034108 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000176 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Profile

Dynamic Trading Rights launched on October 31st, 2017. Dynamic Trading Rights’ total supply is 2,580,002,156 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,498,627,156 tokens. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official website is www.tokens.net. Dynamic Trading Rights’ official Twitter account is @TokensNet and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Dynamic Trading Rights Token Trading

Dynamic Trading Rights can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dynamic Trading Rights directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dynamic Trading Rights should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Dynamic Trading Rights using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dynamic Trading Rights Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dynamic Trading Rights and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.