DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for SAP (NYSE:SAP)

SAP (NYSE:SAP)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by stock analysts at DZ Bank in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on SAP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on SAP from $167.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. ValuEngine upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. TD Securities upped their target price on SAP from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of SAP in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded SAP from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $143.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $134.82.

NYSE:SAP traded up $8.17 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $114.57. 72,617 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,403,813. SAP has a 1-year low of $90.89 and a 1-year high of $140.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $126.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $122.55 and a 200 day moving average of $128.63.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.12. SAP had a net margin of 12.07% and a return on equity of 15.42%. The firm had revenue of $8.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 earnings per share. SAP’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that SAP will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAP. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SAP during the third quarter valued at about $19,082,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,712 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $334,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SAP in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,902,000. One Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 16,125 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 79.8% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares during the last quarter. 4.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About SAP

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Services; SAP Business Network; and Customer Experience. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution for businesses to manage data from various sources; and SAP Cloud platform that offers an enterprise platform-as-a-service.

