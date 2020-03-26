DZ Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)

Software (OTCMKTS:STWRY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at DZ Bank in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy”.

Get Software alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:STWRY remained flat at $$6.81 during trading hours on Thursday. Software has a 12 month low of $6.50 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $8.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.07.

About Software

Software Aktiengesellschaft provides software development, licensing, and maintenance; and information (IT) services worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Business Platform, Adabas & Natural, and Consulting. The company offers Adabas & Natural, a transaction processing platform that enables digital enterprises to leverage core systems in various ways; Alfabet for use in IT planning and portfolio management, as well as enterprise architecture management; Apama, a platform for streaming analytics and intelligent automated actions on fast-moving big data; and Architecture for Integrated Information Systems, a platform that makes processes transparent, controlled, manageable, and agile.

Featured Article: Hedge Funds Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.