E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €11.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €11.00 ($12.79) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.88% from the stock’s previous close.

EOAN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Nord/LB set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €12.00 ($13.95) price objective on E.On and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of €10.52 ($12.24).

Shares of EOAN traded up €0.39 ($0.45) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €9.25 ($10.76). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,282,315 shares. E.On has a 1-year low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a 1-year high of €10.80 ($12.56). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €10.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €9.51.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

