E.On (FRA:EOAN) PT Set at €9.50 by UBS Group

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been given a €9.50 ($11.05) price target by investment analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price suggests a potential upside of 4.72% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley set a €11.00 ($12.79) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Berenberg Bank set a €10.00 ($11.63) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Barclays set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Independent Research set a €11.50 ($13.37) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €10.25 ($11.92) price objective on shares of E.On and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €10.52 ($12.24).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN traded up €0.21 ($0.24) on Thursday, reaching €9.07 ($10.55). The company had a trading volume of 8,440,466 shares. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.79) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.56). The company’s fifty day moving average is €10.18 and its 200 day moving average is €9.51.

About E.On

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Romania, Hungary, the Czech Republic, Sweden, the United States, Poland, Italy, Denmark, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Energy Networks, Customer Solutions, and Renewables. The company provides power and gas distribution networks and related services; and supplies energy solutions to residential customers, small and medium sized enterprises, large commercial and industrial customers, and public entities.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.