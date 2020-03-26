Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of Eagle Materials, Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 9.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,047,942 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 112,633 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 2.52% of Eagle Materials worth $95,008,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,813,000 after buying an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,143,000 after buying an additional 71,313 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $84,658,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Eagle Materials by 86.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 81,457 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,332,000 after buying an additional 37,780 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in Eagle Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at $102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.67% of the company’s stock.

EXP stock opened at $53.42 on Thursday. Eagle Materials, Inc. has a 52-week low of $41.83 and a 52-week high of $97.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.23 and a beta of 1.26.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The construction company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $350.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.82 million. Eagle Materials had a positive return on equity of 21.81% and a negative net margin of 9.11%. Eagle Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Eagle Materials, Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 9th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.92%.

In related news, Director David B. Powers sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.02, for a total value of $1,760,400.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 56,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,938,450.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on EXP. Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Thursday, December 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Eagle Materials from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup began coverage on Eagle Materials in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.14.

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

