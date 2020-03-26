East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Sells $305,770.32 in Stock

East West Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EWBC) Director Herman Y. Li sold 10,172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $305,770.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,789 shares in the company, valued at approximately $775,217.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ EWBC traded up $2.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $30.74. 1,879,875 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,828,945. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.67, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.19. East West Bancorp, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.32 and a twelve month high of $52.97.

East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $431.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $413.66 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 14.73% and a net margin of 32.22%. East West Bancorp’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that East West Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC raised its position in East West Bancorp by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 114,775 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,083,000 after buying an additional 6,223 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,694,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc raised its position in East West Bancorp by 85.0% in the 4th quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 8,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 3,840 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in East West Bancorp by 19.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 68,237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,022,000 after buying an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its position in East West Bancorp by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 358,556 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,462,000 after buying an additional 28,746 shares during the last quarter. 89.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on EWBC. UBS Group cut East West Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $58.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine cut East West Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut East West Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of East West Bancorp in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, BidaskClub cut East West Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.38.

About East West Bancorp

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals in the United States and Greater China. It operates in three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other.

