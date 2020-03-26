Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) Short Interest Down 71.1% in March

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEV) saw a large decline in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a decline of 71.1% from the February 27th total of 3,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust stock traded up $0.47 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $12.32. The stock had a trading volume of 80,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,434. Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust has a one year low of $9.80 and a one year high of $13.90.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were given a $0.0446 dividend. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 11th.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CEV. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. UBS Group AG raised its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 1,914 shares during the last quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC raised its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 108.2% in the 4th quarter. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC now owns 33,911 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,000 after buying an additional 17,621 shares during the last quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 15.4% in the 4th quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 46,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 6,253 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust by 68.2% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 59,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after buying an additional 24,058 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance California Mun. Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance California Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in the fixed income markets. The fund invests primarily in debt securities issued by education, hospital, housing, insured-education, insured-electric utilities, insured-hospital, insured-transportation, insured-water and sewer, transportation, and other sectors.

