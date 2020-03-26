Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust (NYSE:EFT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a decline of 56.3% from the February 27th total of 28,400 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 181,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of EFT traded up $0.36 on Thursday, reaching $9.60. 344,631 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 287,750. Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust has a 12 month low of $7.31 and a 12 month high of $14.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.20.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.079 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $52,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It invests in fixed income securities operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans.

