Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) Short Interest Up 226.2% in March

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund (NYSE:EFF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 39,800 shares, an increase of 226.2% from the February 27th total of 12,200 shares. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Shares of NYSE EFF traded up $0.12 on Thursday, hitting $10.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 26,571. Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund has a 12-month low of $8.78 and a 12-month high of $16.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a 200-day moving average of $15.36.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.081 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.88%.

In other news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 5,131 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.82 per share, for a total transaction of $55,517.42.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EFF. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $252,000. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new position in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund during the fourth quarter worth $658,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 124,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 50,754 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 69.8% in the fourth quarter. Bulldog Investors LLC now owns 298,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,776,000 after acquiring an additional 122,744 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund by 524.7% in the third quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC now owns 578,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,804,000 after acquiring an additional 486,171 shares during the last quarter.

Eaton Vance FloatingRate Incme Plus Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Floating-Rate Income Plus Fund is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in senior, secured floating-rate loans of domestic and foreign borrowers that are denominated in U.S.

