Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) Short Interest Up 529.4% in March

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:EIM) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 107,000 shares, an increase of 529.4% from the February 27th total of 17,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 181,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIM. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $101,000. SMH Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $149,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 12,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund by 23.4% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 16,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:EIM traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.19. The company had a trading volume of 364,649 shares, compared to its average volume of 265,242. Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund has a 12-month low of $9.58 and a 12-month high of $13.58.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.0496 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.88%.

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance Municipal Bond Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations. The fund's investment portfolio primarily includes investments in companies operating in the transportation, water and sewer, and electric utilities sectors.

