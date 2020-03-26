Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:ENX) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 31,200 shares, a growth of 766.7% from the February 27th total of 3,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

NYSEAMERICAN:ENX traded up $0.84 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $11.91. The stock had a trading volume of 102,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,601. Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund has a one year low of $9.40 and a one year high of $12.70.

Get Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund alerts:

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.039 dividend. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,426,000 after purchasing an additional 13,685 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Rivernorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $367,000.

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Company Profile

Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income market of United States. It invests primarily in high grade municipal obligations comprising of various industries, such as general obligations, hospital, electric utilities, transportation, water and sewer, public education, and private education.

See Also: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance New York Municipal Bond Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.