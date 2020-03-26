Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide (NYSE:ETO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 37,900 shares, an increase of 474.2% from the February 27th total of 6,600 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 66,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.6 days.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide during the 4th quarter worth $156,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 13,992 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,964 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 28,821 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $748,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 35,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $932,000 after purchasing an additional 3,264 shares during the period.

ETO stock traded up $1.42 on Thursday, reaching $17.43. The company had a trading volume of 149,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,820. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Divide has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $22.51 and its 200 day moving average is $25.03.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Opportunities Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

