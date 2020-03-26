Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. (NYSE:ETG) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 17,600 shares, a growth of 351.3% from the February 27th total of 3,900 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 199,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Good Life Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 22,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $397,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,505,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 311,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,611,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Finally, Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

NYSE:ETG traded up $0.79 on Thursday, reaching $12.09. 539,584 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 320,822. The company’s 50 day moving average is $15.66 and its 200-day moving average is $16.90. Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dvd. has a 1-year low of $9.07 and a 1-year high of $19.07.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a dividend of $0.102 per share. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd.

Eaton Vance Tax-Advantaged Global Dividend Income Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying value stocks of companies.

