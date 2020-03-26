Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) Short Interest Up 285.4% in March

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport (NYSE:ETV) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 418,500 shares, a growth of 285.4% from the February 27th total of 108,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $11.50. 918,521 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 595,151. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport has a twelve month low of $8.59 and a twelve month high of $15.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.56.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.111 dividend. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd.

In related news, Director Brian D. Langstraat sold 3,800 shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.16, for a total transaction of $179,208.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 302,927 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,286,037.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ETV. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 29,983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 677 shares during the period. Creative Planning raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 35,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 11,916 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the period. United Asset Strategies Inc. raised its position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 83,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Finally, Athena Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Athena Capital Advisors LLC now owns 309,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,624,000 after acquiring an additional 1,674 shares during the last quarter.

About Eaton Vance Tax Managed Buy Write Opport

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

