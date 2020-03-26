Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. (NYSE:ETY) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the February 27th total of 18,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 363,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wealth Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter valued at about $133,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $134,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 4th quarter valued at about $134,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $174,000.

Shares of Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. stock traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $9.56. 1,053,693 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 624,754. Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.98. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.96.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.084 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.54%.

Eaton Vance Tax Managed Diversified Eq. Company Profile

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

