Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) Short Interest Down 75.6% in March

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write (NYSE:ETW) saw a large decrease in short interest in March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 44,300 shares, a decrease of 75.6% from the February 27th total of 181,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 315,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ETW. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Busey Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter worth about $81,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter worth about $83,000. Magnus Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,464 shares during the period.

NYSE:ETW traded up $0.39 on Thursday, reaching $7.41. The stock had a trading volume of 1,273,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 544,100. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.80. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write has a 12-month low of $5.49 and a 12-month high of $10.60.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.82%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Buy-Write Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It is co-managed by Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

