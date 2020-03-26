Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) Short Interest Update

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq (NYSE:EXG) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 13th, there was short interest totalling 29,200 shares, a decline of 63.1% from the February 27th total of 79,100 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 865,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EXG. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000.

Separately, Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 19th.

NYSE:EXG traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $6.25. 2,374,742 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,357,379. Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq has a 52 week low of $4.71 and a 52 week high of $9.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.36.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.90%.

About Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Dive Eq

Eaton Vance Tax-Managed Global Diversified Equity Income Fund is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

