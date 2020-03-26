eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) Shares Sold by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its holdings in shares of eBay Inc (NASDAQ:EBAY) by 20.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 115,000 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock after selling 30,000 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in eBay were worth $4,153,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EBAY. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in eBay by 2.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 40,390 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $1,550,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in eBay by 11.1% during the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 120,975 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock worth $4,716,000 after acquiring an additional 12,086 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 203.0% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 26,336 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 17,644 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 0.6% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 92,529 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $3,607,000 after purchasing an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in eBay by 35.8% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 22,365 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 5,890 shares during the last quarter. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get eBay alerts:

Several analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. ValuEngine raised eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on eBay from to and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price (down previously from $40.00) on shares of eBay in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on eBay from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. eBay presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

NASDAQ EBAY opened at $28.37 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $35.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.29. eBay Inc has a twelve month low of $26.02 and a twelve month high of $42.00. The company has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that eBay Inc will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

eBay declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the e-commerce company to repurchase up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.91, for a total value of $115,934.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,403.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock worth $6,749,564 over the last quarter. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About eBay

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

Featured Article: What are the benefits of momentum investing?

Receive News & Ratings for eBay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for eBay and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.