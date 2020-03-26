eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Receiving Critical News Coverage, Study Finds

News stories about eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) have been trending negative this week, InfoTrie reports. InfoTrie ranks the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources in real-time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. eBay earned a media sentiment score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned news stories about the e-commerce company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on EBAY shares. Wedbush upgraded eBay from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded eBay from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on eBay from $46.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Mizuho restated a “sell” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. eBay currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:EBAY traded up $1.79 on Thursday, reaching $30.16. 14,333,520 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,091,029. eBay has a fifty-two week low of $26.02 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.01 and its 200-day moving average is $36.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.03 billion, a PE ratio of 14.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.05. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The company had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.71 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that eBay will post 2.51 EPS for the current year.

eBay announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Tuesday, January 28th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is 27.59%.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares in the company, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 6.22% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

