eBoost Trading 84.4% Higher This Week (EBST)

eBoost (CURRENCY:EBST) traded 54.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One eBoost coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000033 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, C-CEX and Bittrex. eBoost has a market capitalization of $222,685.20 and approximately $8.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, eBoost has traded 84.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.84 or 0.00593209 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00015031 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0620 or 0.00000923 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000037 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00007918 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000283 BTC.

eBoost Coin Profile

EBST is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 29th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun. The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

eBoost Coin Trading

eBoost can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: C-CEX, Bittrex and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire eBoost should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

