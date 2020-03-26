EchoLink (EKO) Price Up 2.6% This Week

EchoLink (CURRENCY:EKO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on March 26th. One EchoLink token can currently be purchased for $0.0008 or 0.00000012 BTC on exchanges including Huobi, LBank, HitBTC and Hotbit. EchoLink has a total market capitalization of $401,819.31 and approximately $44,414.00 worth of EchoLink was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, EchoLink has traded up 2.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00050757 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000673 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.21 or 0.04342349 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.22 or 0.00063635 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00036948 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00006151 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015074 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00010889 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003473 BTC.

EchoLink Token Profile

EchoLink (CRYPTO:EKO) is a token. Its genesis date was January 20th, 2018. EchoLink’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. EchoLink’s official website is echolink.info. The official message board for EchoLink is medium.com/@EchoLinkInfo. The Reddit community for EchoLink is /r/EchoLinkInfo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. EchoLink’s official Twitter account is @EchoLinkInfo1.

EchoLink Token Trading

EchoLink can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi, LBank and HitBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EchoLink directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EchoLink should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EchoLink using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

