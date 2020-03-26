Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) Shares Bought by Robecosam AG

Robecosam AG lifted its stake in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 17.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 384,713 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 55,925 shares during the period. Ecolab comprises approximately 2.7% of Robecosam AG’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Robecosam AG owned approximately 0.13% of Ecolab worth $73,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $370,000. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 674,669 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $130,204,000 after purchasing an additional 23,769 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Ecolab by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 310,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $59,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,728 shares during the period. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. acquired a new stake in Ecolab in the fourth quarter valued at $530,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Ecolab by 24.4% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 833,805 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $160,916,000 after purchasing an additional 163,451 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ECL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $152.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Boenning Scattergood downgraded Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ecolab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $204.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $220.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Ecolab from $210.00 to $206.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $197.07.

Ecolab stock traded up $9.91 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $161.69. 2,335,784 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,610,084. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $188.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.39. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $124.60 and a twelve month high of $211.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.08 billion, a PE ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.78.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.70 by ($0.04). Ecolab had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 32.30%.

In other news, EVP Michael C. Mccormick sold 4,900 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.53, for a total transaction of $1,011,997.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 59,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,274,077.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 162,723 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.44, for a total transaction of $33,592,536.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 750,104 shares in the company, valued at approximately $154,851,469.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 273,546 shares of company stock valued at $56,033,000. Company insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

