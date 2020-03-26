EDC Blockchain Market Cap Tops $35.36 Million (EDC)

EDC Blockchain (CURRENCY:EDC) traded 25.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on March 26th. One EDC Blockchain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0132 or 0.00000196 BTC on exchanges including Bit-Z, P2PB2B, DigiFinex and DDEX. EDC Blockchain has a market capitalization of $35.36 million and approximately $85,301.00 worth of EDC Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, EDC Blockchain has traded up 463.6% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00031767 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00082073 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000685 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6,755.19 or 0.99983686 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00066796 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0465 or 0.00000689 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000332 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0859 or 0.00001272 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

EDC Blockchain Coin Profile

EDC Blockchain (CRYPTO:EDC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 13th, 2016. EDC Blockchain’s total supply is 5,330,754,415 coins and its circulating supply is 2,670,646,025 coins. EDC Blockchain’s official website is edinarcoin.com. EDC Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @EDinarWorldwide.

EDC Blockchain Coin Trading

EDC Blockchain can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, P2PB2B, LocalTrade, Bit-Z and DDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as EDC Blockchain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EDC Blockchain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase EDC Blockchain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

